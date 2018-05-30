Rocky businesses down $20,000 because of NBN disconnection

THIS IS THE FUTURE? Percy Dawson says Active Gear haven't had phones or internet for six days.

A ROCKHAMPTON businessman claims he's $20,000 out of pocket due to his phone and internet being off-line for the past week.

Percy Dawson, who has run a successful 4WD retail store for more than 25 years, says he has been left infuriated waiting for his Elphinstone Street business to be hooked up to the NBN.

Last Thursday (May 24), the owner of Active Gear saw his phone and internet disconnected as it was due to be upgraded.

Mr Dawson was told it would only take 20 minutes between the transfer of his old internet and phone lines to getting his new NBN connection.

Six days later, he said it's been the longest 20 minutes of his life

On Tuesday afternoon, after many hours of frustration, Mr Dawson was finally able to get his internet reconnected but he still has no landline.

"It's all diverted to my mobile,” he said.

"They have thrown us back to the stone age.”

Mr Dawson said the issue was starting to take a toll on his business.

"As of today I reckon it has hurt my business by $20,000,” he said.

"We are missing so many calls.

"We normally have five phone lines.

"I had to verbally give an order for a new supplier for a $20,000 order, I have to trust he got it right.”

Mr Dawson said he has receptionists and sales staff who are sitting around with nothing to do.

"They are just sitting there,” he said.

"Without the internet you can't even research a product, you can't order anything.”

One of the most frustrating parts for the business was the lack of communication with his service provider, he sai,.

"Every time you ring them you get a different person,” he said.

"Then you have to go back to the beginning.”

Trying to get back online as soon as possible, Mr Dawson has been pushing for a technician to visit his business.

At first he was told June 22 was the first available date but he has been able to push that forward to June 5, which he said was still not ideal.

"Why is this my fault that I have to wait until June 22 for it to be turned on when they turned it off,” he said.

The sudden disconnection has also stopped him from expanding his business.

He only recently put on a new sales member.

"We were looking at putting another first year apprentice on,” he said.

"Now we are going to be two or three months behind.”

"I have been in business for 27 years and the last five have been the toughest I have ever had.

"No one can deny the CQ economy hasn't gone down with the mining boom falling.”

Earlier this month,Mr Dawson also went through a change of major suppliers for the business without warning, forcing him to quickly find new suppliers.

"We have had a clean out of stock,” he said.

"We had a full showroom that was completely decked out, $150,000 of stock on the showroom floor.”

The Central Queensland born and bred businessman said he will keep fighting.

The NBN claimed it had fixed the issue and Mr Dawson needed to talk to his service provider Telstra if he was continuing to experience problems.