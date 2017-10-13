Rocky businesses: "shoddy" NBN rollout costing us clients

NBN Forum: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with the Queensland head of NBN local Ryan Williams community relations team in Rockhampton to address concerns with the NBN roll out.

NBN Forum: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry with the Queensland head of NBN local Ryan Williams community relations team in Rockhampton to address concerns with the NBN roll out. Leighton Smith

LABOR'S Shadow Minister For Regional Communications Stephen Jones and Senator Murray Watt have claimed their NBN forum they hosted last week addressing NBN concerns had jolted the NBN into action to launch their NBN local community relations team.

"The NBN Forum hosted in Rockhampton last week seems to have lit a fire under the NBN as they rush to hold their own forum today," Senator Watt said.

"Last week, Labor heard from multiple small businesses about how the shoddy rollout of NBN was costing them clients and income and we heard from long term LNP voters who said the LNP had lost their vote over the NBN."

They said Central Queenslanders deserved real action on the NBN and the NBN's new NBN Local teams launch seemed like nothing more than a poor-attempt at a PR exercise.

"Labor has written to NBN Chief Executive Officer, Bill Morrow, calling on him to provide further details on NBN Locals and how they will benefit local communities," Mr Watt said.

"Australia can't afford to keep spending billions on an NBN that is not delivering."

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said at yesterday's NBN round-table that she acknowledged there had been issues involved in the NBN roll out in CQ.

"We are very keen to see issues resolved as soon as we possibly can," Ms Landry said.

"A lot of the infrastructure around this area is extremely old and I've had reports back from some technicians who go and get into a pit and there's wires cut, there's nothing labelled, so there has been difficulties there.

"But we're not making excuses, we do want this to roll out as smoothly as possible.

"We've got four full time staff who will be based here in Rockhampton and people can also contact my office if they feel they are not getting proper service and we can refer those issues on."