Rocky businesses to benefit as hundreds flock for event

ROCKHAMPTON has been selected to host a state-wide conference set to bring 300 planners to the city.

Rockhampton Regional Council's submission to the Planning Institute of Australia was successful in securing the three-day 2021 Queensland State Planning Conference.

Cr Ellen Smith said the conference was an exciting opportunity for the region to showcase what's on offer.

"Council plans to organise walking and driving tours around the region to ensure visitors see much more than the inside of a conference venue,” she said.

"Businesses offering accommodation, food, drinks, and entertainment can also look forward to showcasing their services.

"The fact that submissions are made three years before the conference takes place is an indication of just how important and significant this conference is.

"The initiative demonstrated by our officers to seek out these opportunities should also be commended.”

Council has also put a bid in to host the 2019 Developing Northern Australia Conference.