Rocky businessman launches kids farming program

L-R Angelo Warner, Clinton Pearce, Dominic Doblo, Lachlan Graham and Sgt Greg Jones. Angelo and Lachlan are taking part in the "Get Set for Work" program supported by the Queensland Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work. Dominic will be teaching people how to grow their own food which they can then sell through his farmers market. Chris Ison ROK061017cveges1

DOMINIC Doblo is calling for the Fitzroy Basin to become an international agricultural food bowl.

The Rockhampton businessman is getting back to basics, launching a new program with local farmer Mark Berry called 'Learn to be a farmer: How and Now'.

Dominic's next project aims to teach kids how to grow produce and what to grow for each season.

He is passionate about teaching the next generation the value of working and is also encouraging adults to come along.

"If you go to a lot of the major places at the moment, they'll have broccoli for sale, cauliflower seedlings for sale...that's a waste of time, they won't grow,” he said.

The participants will grow their produce at home and bring it back to Doblo's Farmer's Market to sell where a space will be allocated for everyone.

Dominic said he not only wants to teach the younger generation the importance of agriculture but also wants to see them learning how to work and commit to a project.

"Kids have a bit of trouble seeing what they're going to be doing in the future,” he said. "We want to teach kids that agriculture is basically our future.

"Mining booms come and go but agriculture is always going to be there.”

Dominic is planning to expand the project in the coming 12 months.

"We'll have chickens here so kids can learn how to produce eggs,” he said.

With summer fast approaching, Dominic said it was important to know what fruit and vegetables could and couldn't be grown in the hot climate.

"You've got to grow what is going to handle the heat,” he said. The Learn to be a farmer program is a collaboration with local farmer, Mark Berry and starts Saturday from 8am at Doblo's Farmer's Market, near the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.