Rocky businessman strangles woman after meeting breaks down

12PM: WHAT started as a business meeting escalated to an almost fatal encounter at a Depot Hill hotel.

There had been rising tensions between Bernard Francis Gribble and his former partner over the financial arrangements for the Fitzroy Hotel, which they had a joint interest in.

The pair met at the hotel on February 27 to discuss business arrangements when an argument broke out.

The victim went to leave the venue when Gribble grabbed her and put an arm around her throat with pressure.

He told another person in the pub to leave and continued to apply pressure to the victim's throat, telling her she was "dead”.

Although the victim was struggling to breathe, she managed to grab her phone and call emergency services.

Gribble covered her mouth as she tried to speak to the operator and the rest of the exchange was recorded over the phone.

It wasn't until someone, attracted by the noise of the argument, ran into the pub that Gribble freed the woman.

Police found her running along the road a short time after, with visible injuries from the strangulation.

Despite initially downplaying the incident, Gribble eventually admitted his guilt and was held in custody awaiting a court appearance.

But being locked up wouldn't be the end of his offending.

Gribble, dressed in a white shirt and sitting slouched in the dock, this morning pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton District Court to choking and breaching a domestic violence order by continuing to contact his victim.

Choking and strangulation was last year added to the Criminal Code as an offence in its own right, with a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said Gribble made repeated attempts to contact the victim, sending her a letter in March as well as sending texts or calling intermediaries who relayed the messages.

The court heard Gribble asked the victim to tell police she wasn't scared of him or say the allegations were exaggerated.

Ms Baker said the messages were "bordering on witness tampering” and suggested Gribble had no remorse for his actions.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his 52-year-old client had experience a good childhood and prosperous career.

Gribble is the son of a fourth generation Anglican priest and Mr Ahlstrand said he had a "normal and happy childhood”.

After graduating from St Brendan's College in Yeppoon, Gribble did a diesel and heavy earthmoving equipment apprenticeship.

He worked overseas, including Africa, Asia, Papua New Guinea and South America.

It was upon returning from the South American country of Guyana to to take up the lease of The Globe Hotel in Depot Hill that Gribble was diagnosed with Zika virus, sparking panic among Rockhampton residents.

Mr Ahlstrand said the injuries suffered by the victim were not "significant” and, given he had been in custody since February, suggested a sentence which involved immediate release.

Judge Michael Burnett will sentence Gribble at 1.15pm.