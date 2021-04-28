Rocky butcher advocates for 100 per cent grass fed beef

Have you ever thought about where your beef comes from and what the cattle are fed?

Butcher and manager of Richo Road Butchery in North Rockhampton, Alisdair Robertson, is a huge advocate for the health and benefits of 100 per cent grass-fed beef.

For some a piece of rump is just a piece of rump no matter where it is bought.

But then we used to think eggs were just eggs until free range came along and now we have cage free, true free range, free range natural alongside the free range and cage eggs.

Mr Robertson explained there is health and taste benefits of grass-fed beef, but not just any grass-fed beef, it has to be 100 per cent grass fed.

The main benefit is the fatty acid called omega 3, which is recognised as an essential part of a healthy diet and are usually associated with fish.

Omega 3 occurs naturally in grass-fed cattle however, if the cattle are topped up on grain to increase their weight before processing the omega 3 is extinguished, making the meat not such a healthy choice.

Yet this meat can still be legally sold as grass-fed at the shop.

To overcome the issue of what is 100 per cent grass-fed beef and not, an independent ratifying body was created, Australian Certified Humane, to not only certify the beef is 100 per cent grass-fed, but the cattle were also humanely raised and handled as they are fed on grass.

Mr Robertson also explained how the stock was handled was also a very important factor in their taste.

The less stressed, the more relaxed the muscle, the better the beef tastes.

Currently the only stockist of Australian Certified Humane beef, Mr Robertson cannot only guarantee you are getting 100 per cent grass-fed beef, but tell you where it came from, how it was transported and even the name of the grazier.

“There is a growing desire for people to know where their food comes from, more than just from a farm, but which farm, if an animal, how was it treated and what it was fed,” he said.

“Like free range eggs, more people want to support humane practices in how animals are treated, and if that means paying a bit extra, they will.

“This is where Australian Certified Humane will fill the current void with beef production, by giving the consumer information straight from the relevant grazier.

“And as Central Queensland is one of the few places in the world that can fatten grass-fed cattle all year round, it is no surprise that all of the 100 per cent grass fed beef is sourced from Central Queensland properties.”

The cattle are selected based on how they are handled, age, size and fat content as well that they were 100 per cent grass-fed.

Giving Mr Robertson complete confidence the beef he can offer at Richo Road Butchery not only naturally tastes better, but along with protein and vitamins real beef provides it also has natural omega 3, making Australian Certified Humane beef an all-round healthier choice for the family.

