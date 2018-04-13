Rocky butcher slices his way through juicy success

HE'S handed out more cheerios to kids than he can count and now he is seeing those children grow up and have children of their own.

Kevin Brown of Kev Brown's Butchery this month is celebrating 30 years in business.

"It's great, I've enjoyed it every minute of it,” he said.

Mr Brown, now 64, started his trade when he was 16 at Conaghan Brothers where he worked for almost 20 years with various business owners.

"I decided to spread my wings and give it a go myself,” he said.

He never imagines he would get this far.

Kev Brown enjoys being behind the counter. Chris Ison ROK120418cbutcher1

"Definitely not, the first three or four years I thought what have I done?” Kev said.

Situated in his Highway Palms complex on Yaamba Rd, Mr Brown has been in his 46sqm building since opening.

"It's been a great little centre. I have thought a couple of times (about moving) but you develop a clientele,” he said.

"It was great back in the day when we had a bakery and the fruit and vegie barn. The fish and chip shop have been here before me, we're the pigeon pair, the last man standing.”

His three children have grown up while he has owned the shop and often helped out.

"They used to help mix the sausages,” Mr Brown said.

"Now they have their little families, they come into eat the hams and cheerios.”

Over the years Mr Brown has seen many meat trends.

Back in the early days, bulk meat was popular.

Kev Brown's Butcher is celebrating 30 years in business. Chris Ison ROK120418cbutcher3

"People had bigger families and they ate a lot of meat. Meat was a little bit cheaper too, families have gotten smaller and meat has gone up a bit,” Mr Brown said.

These days he said he has had to diversify.

"Gone are the days with your basic sausage and steak,” he said.

"You have to keep up with the times. We see a lot of ready prepared meat now. Everything is gourmet, lamb hotpots, pies, swirls. It keeps us on our toes, makes us keep thinking of what the consumer wants.”

Seeing the economy through many ups and downs, Mr Brown said his secret to business success was hard work.

"You get back what you put into it, it's as simple as that,” he said.

Part of his success is also due in part to his supportive other half who has been with him since he opened the business.

"My wife Denise is the backbone of the business. She's built our Facebook empire and has done it really well,” he said.

When Mr Brown was asked if he would make it to 50 years of business, he laughed.

"I'd like to tgo hat distance, just to be around for that long would be all right,” he said.

"Who knows what is around the corner.”