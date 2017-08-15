Rocky butcher's plan to beef up business

NEW MEMBER: Boodles Quality Meats will have the edge on the competitors thanks to their new Fitzroy Club membership.

SUPPLYING quality meat to the people of Rockhampton from his retail and wholesale butchery has kept Peter Boodle busy for 26 years now.

Not content to rest on his laurels, the owner of Peter Boodle's Quality Meats was looking to upgrade his advertising and networking when he joined the new Fitzroy Club.

The club's promise of providing his business with the complete advertising, entertainment and network program over 12 months was difficult to resist.

"It was cheaper advertising and a bit of a networking club," Peter said were the main reasons why he was sold on the membership.

"We've changed the way we market our business, we're doing a lot of social media advertising which is working.

"Now that we've joined the Fitzroy Club we're going to coincide that with our social media marketing - it will work together."

Peter said he currently employs 24 people and things have been going steady in the business for the past five years.

"We're pretty even all the way through, we don't really change too much," he said.

"We're seeing a little bit of confidence coming back into the market.

"The last two years have been challenging but we're starting to see a little bit improvement at the moment."

He said there is a broad variety of customer demand for different kinds of meat with his highest demand is coming from the retail sector.

Peter's ethos is simple: "Just go along, look after our client base and keep serving good quality meat."