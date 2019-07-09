Rocky butchers ready to prove they have QLD's best meat

TEAM EFFORT: Apprentices Kacey Ward, Logan Muller and Shannae Corbett were key contributors to Peter Boodle's weekend wins.

TEAM EFFORT: Apprentices Kacey Ward, Logan Muller and Shannae Corbett were key contributors to Peter Boodle's weekend wins. Jann Houley

PETER Boodle is motivated by meat and on the weekend his passion proved contagious.

The Peter Boodles Quality Meats team took out seven awards at the Australian Meat Industry Council's Capricorn Sausage King and Best Butchers' Burger Competition in Yeppoon.

While Peter is the mastermind behind the business, his three apprentices proudly accepted the awards.

Peter said the team's love for the job was the driving force behind the wins.

"There is no secret just a lot of good product, good ingredients, tender loving care and a lot of work,” Peter said.

He has been a butcher since 1974, but he still looks forward to going to work every day.

"Every day's a challenge and I'm still learning,” he said.

He couldn't convince any of his three daughters to become a butcher, instead he learns alongside his apprentices ensuring they are the best they can be.

The team took first, second and third place in the gourmet sausage category, second place in the lamb sausage category, gold in the leg ham on the bone category, top spot in the boneless ham category and gold in the bacon rasher category.

Peter's team won more awards than any other entrant in Rockhampton and were only four titles behind MBW at Marian who won 11 awards.

Peter said the sausage and ham wins were especially impressive because they were responsibility of the apprentices.

"They're the ones that do all the work,” Peter said.

This year was the first time small goods were included in the competition. Peter was delighted the opportunity paved his way to compete in the state competition at the Royal Queensland Show in Brisbane.

Alongside him at the EKKA will be fellow winner and newly crowned "King of kabanas” from Kev Brown's Butchery.

Butcher Kevin Brown's team took out first, second and third in the kabana category, gold in the Best Butchers Beef Burger category, silver in the continental sausage category and second place in the poultry sausage category.

Kev was elated to take out the wins.

"I could not be prouder,” Kev said.

"I love serving the Rockhampton region with first class meat products.”

This year was the first time the kabana category was offered, and after receiving great feedback from customers they decided to enter the category.

"The result was more than we could have ever hoped for,” he said.

The competition was open to butchers across Central Queensland.