Rocky by-election latest counts shows likely brother-sister councillors

Division 3 councillor candidate Grant Mathers doing letterbox drops during his campaign.

The Rockhampton Division 3 by-election looks to end with a brother-sister councillor result.

Grant Mathers, brother of long-standing councillor Cherie Rutherford, appears to be in the lead as counting of the votes for the Rockhampton Regional Council Division 3 by-election continues.

The first count was conducted on Saturday night after the election day with 4,629 total votes counted.

A total of 7,641 residents were required to vote with around 60 per cent having registered a vote to date.

Grant Mathers is in the lead by around 15 per cent, according to the Queensland Electoral Commission website.

Speaking on this morning (March 14), Mr Mathers said things were looking very positive and he was feeling good.

He commented over the last three weeks he has spoken to more than 2,000 people in Division 3 and has been overwhelmed with positive comments and interactions.

A Dee St, Koongal, resident himself, his slogan in the campaign was ‘local – like you’.

Division 3 candidate Grant Mathers and his team of volunteers celebrating after election day.

He also thanked his family and friends and said he couldn’t have done the campaign without them.

Mr Mathers’s sister is Cherie Rutherford who has been a councillor since 2004.

It won’t be the first time a brother and sister team are on the council table.

Former Councillor John McEvoy served on the Fitzroy Shire Council from 2000 to 2008 with his sister Councillor Ellen Smith.

Mr Mathers didn’t hesitate at answering no when asked if having a sister on the council table would affect his decision.

“The first thing I did when I decided to run was call the Electoral Commission of Queensland and asked if it was a conflict of interest,” he said.

“I love my sister, I have a lot of respect for her I think she is fantastic person…..Do I agree with everything she does, most certainly not.”

Grant Mathers and his 'number one supporter', his mum Shirley.

While it was his own decision to run, Mr Mathers said he was influenced by seeing his sister thrive in the role.

“What she was doing and the stories about how much she enjoyed helping the community,” he said.

As the official counting is yet to finalised, Mr Mathers was careful not to call the election just yet.

“It’s not over until it’s over,” he said.

Unofficial Preliminary Count results:

1: Grant Mathers: 2,033 votes – 46.09 per cent

2: Deanna Beatson: 1,349 votes – 30.58 per cent

3. Leyland Barnett: 441 votes – 10 per cent

4. Christian Shepherd: 400 votes – 9.07 per cent

5. Dave Bauer: 188 votes – 4.26 per cent