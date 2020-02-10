Rocky cafe decides to play Cupid this Valentine’s Day

THEY SAY the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, but there’s one local chef out to prove females are as much the same.

Dingles Cafe Bar head chef Anthony Driscoll is to get pulses racing on Valentine’s Day.

The erotic menu choices were created by Dingles’ co-founders and sisters Sue Patterson and Carol Dingle.

Dingles Singles Mingle will be held next week, promising those yet to find love a night filled with lighthearted fun, and beer and bubbles to calm those pre-date jitters.

Ms Patterson said the inaugural event was inspired by conversations with customers of all ages about their singledom.

“It’s about bringing the community together. We’ve got such a lovely group of singles in the area, so we just thought we’d love to create a space for people to come and meet in the right environment,” she said.

“There’s a lively group of young and older people up here in Rockhampton, so it seems like a great opportunity to connect them.”

A ticket to the event grants guests an evening of live entertainment including local solo artist Nick White and a chance to indulge in speed dating.

A live auction will have Mr Driscoll offer his culinary skills to cater a private date night. All profits raised from the auction will be donated to the Royal Flying Doctor Service in Queensland.

“They’re a cause that’s really close to our heart. A lot of us are off living on the land, and we rely on them to help us out during some horrible times,” Mrs Patterson said.

Mrs Patterson has been happily married for 27 years and hoped the event would lead to the same happiness for others.

She said she would love to see sparks fly between attendees and to see them return as a pair to Dingles one day.

Tickets to the event are through Oztix, with up to 100 guests expected.