Rocky cafe's caffeinated kindness for veterans & heroes

Rockhampton cafe Coffee Society has been inundated with pay-it-forward coffees for ANZAC Day. Jessica Powell

OPENING early on Anzac Day, a Rockhampton cafe is doing its bit to help commemorate and pay homage to those who have served Australia.

Opening from 4:30am till 12pm, Coffee Society on East St will be giving pay-it-forward coffees to any veterans and/or medal bearers on ANZAC Day.

Coffee Society owner Ayden Muir-McBride said the initiative was a great way to give back to the community.

"Rocky is very community-orientated and we have a lot of our customers generally giving a pay-it-forward coffee regardless of an event," she said.

"We have had a lot more people doing it within the last few months.

"If you know of anyone who fits the bill, send them in for a coffee "on the house".

A few days ago, a customer donated 23 coffees in a random act of kindness.

Five were donated in the time The Morning Bulletin was having a chat with Ayden.

"And with those five, we're close to more than 60 coffees," she smiled.

"It's so beautiful to see genuine kindness still thrives."

The cafe were also offering $3 coffee's for any service workers in uniform and a gold-coin donation for freshly baked Anzac biscuits.

"I baked about 150 last night with another few hundred to be baked today," she said.

All of the profits from the biscuits will be donated to the Rockhampton SES.

For anyone looking to donate a coffee, just head on into Coffee Society at 126 East Street, Rockhampton.