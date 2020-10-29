Rocky candidates address RRC and LSC’s border dispute

ROCKHAMPTON CANDIDATES: Dominic Doblo (Independent), Tony Hopkins (LNP), Mick Jones (Greens), Barry O'Rourke (ALP), Yvette Saxon (IMOP), Christian Shepherd (KAP), Torin O'Brien (ONP), Paul Crangle (UAP) and Laura Barnard (LCQ) are the nine candidates contesting the seat of Rockhampton.

ROCKHAMPTON CANDIDATES: Dominic Doblo (Independent), Tony Hopkins (LNP), Mick Jones (Greens), Barry O'Rourke (ALP), Yvette Saxon (IMOP), Christian Shepherd (KAP), Torin O'Brien (ONP), Paul Crangle (UAP) and Laura Barnard (LCQ) are the nine candidates contesting the seat of Rockhampton.

EVERY election The Morning Bulletin provides candidates the opportunity to inform Rockhampton region voters how they would address some of the region’s key issues.

From improvements on road safety and healthcare, to how they each plan to tackle the staggering crime rate, learn more about your local candidate’s take on five pressing issues across this final week of the Queensland Election campaign.

This was today’s question:

What would you like to see happen with the border dispute between RRC and LSC regarding the suburbs of Glenlee, Rocky View and Glendale?

Tony Hopkins – LNP candidate for Rockhampton

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins

“I’ve had robust discussions on this with Mayor Strelow and Mayor Ireland.

The dispute is currently before the Local Government Change Commission who are the independent umpire.

I think we should wait to hear from them before we comment

I will say that the issue needs to be resolved ASAP for the sake of the residents, businesses and for local government administration and planning.”

Mick Jones – The Greens candidate for Rockhampton

Greens Party candidate for Rockhampton Mick Jones

“When councils are forced to struggle for revenue, the ratepayers ultimately pay the price, one way or another.

There were serious concerns when LSC undertook de-amalgamation, and it also set the scene for this situation.

LSC leaves RRC, and now, potentially, Glenlee, Rocky View and Glendale may leave LSC and return to RRC?

Will the people in that subset of the community have their voices heard, or will they be expected to bear up, to keep LSC stable and more financially viable?

If that logic applies to keeping Glenlee, Rocky View and Glendale in LSC, why didn’t it apply when LSC left RRC?

Where do we draw the line on where we draw these lines?

I think it’s reasonable for what are essentially the northern suburbs of Rockhampton to be serviced by (their) local council.

That doesn’t solve the problem the LSC has, providing services across a large area. Those needs must be met.

Rockhampton Regional Council has plenty of money to spend when it suits.

And there’s plenty of wealth in our region that can be better spent supporting basic local government services, instead of being channelled down to Brisbane, or flying offshore into tax havens.

This is a wealthy state that gives public money away to well connected, powerful people. Local councils should not have to fight over ratepayers to make sure the roads are well maintained, and the bins collected.”

Barry O’Rourke – Labor’s candidate for Rockhampton

Labor's incumbent candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke

“I know people are passionate about this issue and I want to see it get resolved as quickly as possible.

My understanding is the border dispute is with the Change Commission, which has indicated that a review will start in 2021.

I’ve been told the review will include an appraisal of each Local Government’s financial sustainability to ensure Local Government has the capacity to provide activities, facilities and services to their communities, should the boundary change be implemented.

For everyone’s sake, I want to see this issue sorted in a way that’s fair and reasonable to all ratepayers and their respective councils.”

Yvette Saxon – Informed Medical Options Party candidate for Rockhampton

Did not respond by deadline.

Christian Shepherd – Katter’s Australian Party candidate for Rockhampton

KAP candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd

As the Katter’s Australian Party candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd has fully supported the current review process of changing suburb council location being undertaken by the Local Government Change Commission.

The suburbs of Glendale, Glenlee and Rockyview are currently being considered to transfer from Livingstone Shire Council to the Rockhampton Regional Council.

Mr Shepherd said it seemed like a no-brainer.

“I don’t think anyone is under the delusion that the people living in these suburbs use majority Rockhampton roads, facilities, infrastructure and services,” he said.

“This comes at an unfair cost to Rockhampton ratepayers and an unfair advantage to Livingstone ratepayers.

“If the assertions by naysayers are correct, that the Livingstone Shire’s remaining ratepayers will suffer an increase, that is a clear indication that residents in these three suburbs are paying for more than what they’re getting.

“This area is experiencing massive growth out of Rockhampton and is identified as a future growth corridor as it continues to expand. One might suspect Livingstone Shire Council has grown fond of the revenue stream that the ongoing subdivisions in these suburbs are providing. ”

Mr Shepherd said he would push for the Local Government Change Commission to perform a referendum with the residents of these suburbs.

“If this referendum reveals that these suburbs wish to return to Rockhampton Regional Council the change can occur, according to the State Government.

“I know many residents in these suburbs. They work in Rockhampton. They went to school in Rockhampton. They now send their kids to school in Rockhampton. They eat, shop and play in Rockhampton. If they wish for their suburbs to return to Rockhampton, they will be welcomed with open arms.”

Torin O’Brien – One Nation’s candidate for Rockhampton

One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien

“My belief is that it’s up to the people that will be directly affected on the border, many people have said they want to stay within Livingstone Shire under Andy Ireland however if we polled the border community and they wanted to return to RRC then that’s what we must do. The answer lies in what the community affected wants to do and that’s what I will support.”

Craig Crangle – United Australia Party’s candidate for Rockhampton

Did not respond by deadline.

Laura Barnard – Legalise Cannabis Queensland’s candidate for Rockhampton

Laura Barnard is the Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party's candidate for Rockhampton.

“I’ve heard mostly positive responses from the community in support of the border change. Many have said it’s a logical step forward to benefit the residents that still use Rockhampton’s services and infrastructure, over those located in Livingstone.

However, I do feel it is vital to have a little further discussion for this decision to be finally put to rest and settled on.

There have been negotiations after what I have heard and read has been a bumpy road, the matter now pending on the recommendations of the Change Commission.

Once the findings and recommendations are in, the matter must be further discussed mostly with the affected residents, being those in Rockyview, Glendale and Glenlee suburbs.”

Dominic Doblo – Independent candidate for Rockhampton

Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo is running as an independent candidate in the electorate of Rockhampton for the 2020 State Election.

“We live in a democracy. The residents of Glenlee, Rocky View and Glendale overwhelmingly want to return Rockhampton Regional Council. Doblo will make it happen.”

READ MORE: How Rocky candidates will improve health system