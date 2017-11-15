Menu
Rocky candidates' forum tonight

Residents are urged to attend tonight's candidates' forum.
THE big issues affecting the Gracemere community will be discussed at a State Government candidates' forum tonight.

Independent Margaret Strelow, Labor's Barry O'Rourke , the LNP's Douglas Rodgers and The Green's Kate Giamarelos will be attending the seat of Rockhampton candidates' forum at the Gracemere Community Hall from 7.30pm to 10pm.

One Nation candidate Wade Rothery was unable to make it due to work commitments.

Convenor Jeff McArthur urged residents to come along to have their questions answered.

The push for a Gracemere high school is expected to be one of the matters up for discussion.

For further information on the forum call Jeff McArthur on 0438 300241.

What questions would you like to put to the candidates? Have your say on this website forum but please keep it respectful.

