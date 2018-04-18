Menu
LOYAL MEMBER: Thomas Sussan (member since 1953 with Rockhampton Branch manager Michael Hamilton.
Rocky car club members of 71 years get surprise treatment

Sean Fox
by
18th Apr 2018 3:25 PM

RACQ has travelled to Rockhampton to recognise members who had stayed loyal to the company for more than 50 years.

An event was held today at Frenchville Sports Club which saw Glenys Everitt and Thomas Sussan acknowledged.

"We hold these events across the state and are very proud to have people who have contributed to our club over such a long period,” Ms Ross said.

Glenys Everitt (member since 1951) with Rockhampton Branch Manager Michael Hamilton. Contributed

"Some of our longest serving members in Rocky include Kathleen Bunney and Arthur Prowse, who've both been with RACQ for 71 years.”

Ms Ross said the event showcased RACQ and how it evolved over the years which "allows members to take a look back at motoring heritage and how RACQ supports the community”.

It also gave members an opportunity to reflect on how the world had changed in the last 50 years.

"Members are given a walk down memory lane of the cars they learnt to drive in and reflect back to when petrol was 10 cents per litre,” Ms Ross said.

