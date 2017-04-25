Rocky 'car park crash victim' may lose job

SERIOUS injuries could force a Gracemere man out of his job after a saleyards crash, the 40-year-old victim claims.

A District Court of Queensland claim alleges Shane Michael Keith Russell was standing between the passenger door and the cabin of a stationary ute at the Gracemere saleyards, before another vehicle reversed into his.

The defendant allegedly reversed out of an adjacent car park, before hitting the passenger door of Mr Russell's ute, pushing the vehicle back.

The court document alleges the door struck Mr Russell, aged 40, and forcefully pushed him against the cabin.

The Gracemere man believes he "briefly lost consciousness from the pain” at the time of the incident about 4.30pm on April 21, 2015.

The document states Mr Russell suffered a fracture to his right ulnar, soft tissue injuries to his left wrist and his chest, fractured ribs and a soft tissue injury to his spine.

It said he required surgery on his right arm and ongoing medical treatment.

Mr Russell is now claiming a total of $257,005.15 for the impact of the alleged "negligence of and/or the wrongful act or omission in respect of the utility” by the driver.

Solicitors Maurice Blackburn allege Mr Russell's forearm injuries have resulted in functional deficiencies and reduced tolerances, causing difficulty with "many of the heavier aspects of his work with the use of vibrating equipment”.

"Whilst the plaintiff has persevered with performing his duties at work, he has had to rely on the empathy of his employer and his workmates,” the claim states.

"One of his supervisors has suggested that he ought to look for alternative employment.”

The claim says it is unlikely Mr Russell will be able to continue his current job, and will need to seek lighter work for which he has no previous experience or qualifications.