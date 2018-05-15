Rocky CBD business built with hustle and heart

THERE were days growing up Aimee Formosa didn't know if her and her siblings were going to get to eat.

Today, Aimee's life is a far cry from the future she thought was pre-determined for her.

Bursting with hustle and heart, the owner of Formosa, a beauty spa, is the definition of hard work will get you where you want to go.

After her father passed away when she was four, Aimee's mother raised her and her siblings by herself.

"We lived in a very low socio-economic area in Adelaide,” she said.

"People from there are just expected to go nowhere.”

Aimee knew this wasn't the life she was destined for though.

When Aimee was 15, her mum packed the family up and relocated to Queensland.

"I wanted to study beauty, and Rockhampton wasn't really offering what I was after,” she said.

"So the deal I made with my mum was that I would move back to Adelaide and support myself through all my studies.”

With determination well beyond her years, a young Aimee moved back to Adelaide and back to school so she could get into TAFE.

"I never thought I would do anything to get out of our area, so going to TAFE was pretty fancy,” she smiled.

"I worked and studied seven days a week to be able to put myself through it.”

With a dream to one day own her own business, Aimee admitted she never thought it would become a reality.

"I got as much experience in the industry as I could,” she said.

"I knew the more knowledge I had, the more valuable I would be to an employer.”

After completing her studies and working in the industry, Aimee made the decision to move to be back with her Mum, who was now living in Dysart.

"There wasn't anything in the way of beauty, so worked in the mines out there,” she said.

Aimee met her now-fiance at Dysart and they moved to Rockhampton.

"I started work at a beauty salon in Rockhampton, but my partner had kids and worked away, so fitting in being a mum and working hours was a struggle,” she said.

Starting to do beauty work on the side, Aimee then decided to make her childhood dream a reality and take the plunge into the business owner world.

"I have a wax pot, I have a bed, so I thought 'let's see if I can get something happening',” she said.

"Two years in business later, here I am.

"I did one year out of my home, and now I am in here.

"I like taking people out of there every day stresses.

"People seem to come out with the power to face the world again.”

Aimee said her Maltese heritage is where the business name Formosa comes from.

"It's my last name, but it also means 'beauty' or 'beautiful' in Maltese,” she said.

With the new goal of one day owning a day spa, Aimee is one businesswoman to idolise.

"I just want people to know that where you come from doesn't matter,” she said.

"You don't have to have things handed to you to become someone.

"You might have to hustle, and it might be a struggle, but you can go where you want to.

"Just see everything as a stepping stone, and if you keep going, you can get through.”