Rocky CBD business has busiest day ever

BOOMING BUSINESS: Two Professors co-owner Rory Cremin says thirsty Thursdays are always a hit.

THE Two Professors smashed records on Thursday with their busiest day to date.

Workers were run off their feet with the well-know coffee shop offering up hot beverages for just $3.

Co-owner Rory Cremin says it was their consistent service and great quality which got them across the line on what they call "Thirsty Thursday” at the shop.

"The first Thursday of every month we run a little promo day for the customers called thirsty Thursday where in every coffee, any size is $3 each,” Rory said.

"So a lot of people try to buy for their office or for their friend so it really encourages people to come and have a coffee on a Thursday.

"Yesterday was our busiest day yet and we did over 1000 coffees.”

Rory said business did experience a lull when their NBN was cut without their knowledge a little while back, leaving them without Eftpos machines but since then sales have picked up again.

"Obviously we had a little dent with our Eftpos going down but ever since that's been reinstalled we've probably been busier than ever to be honest,” he said.

"I think we will just keep continuing to be consistent and produce great quality coffee for the people of Rockhampton to enjoy.”

Ayden Muir-Mcbridge and Spencer Chapman of Coffee Society Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK080517acoffee1

Just around the corner another cafe is experiencing success of its own.

Coffee Society, run by Ayden Muir-Mcbride and Spencer Chapman, opened in May and has experienced a good couple of start-up months.

Spencer said they couldn't complain when it came to business.

"We are in a really good area with businesses around us and we receive great foot traffic,” he said.

"The way things have been running it honestly feels like we've been around for 12 months, things are going smoothly.”

Spencer said the shop space was just in a need of a face lift and some re-branding.

"New branding attracts people into the shop and once you have them in there you just need to make sure you deliver the best products and service possible,” he said.

"You're only as good as you're last week so we always are making sure we are giving our customers our best.”