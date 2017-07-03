Rocky CBD business shuts up in shock closure

Red Door Interior Decor is closed, with this sign in a window to inform customers.

ANOTHER East St businesses has closed, with signs going up at Red Door Interior Decor advising it wouldn't be trading much longer.

The store is closed today and The Morning Bulletin's attempts to contact the owners via phone and social media have been unsuccessful.

A sign in the store window states there will be a warehouse clearance before final closure and possible online stores.

The sign states the closure is "solely due to prioritising my family commitments".

"A sincere thanks to all our loyal customers for your support and understanding," the sign reads.

Late last year, two businesses in Quay St, Needlework Cottage and Saigon Saigon, announced their closure as the street's redevelopment continues.

Although Blue Truffle Gourmet Deli closed in March, the space was soon replaced by a new cafe, Coffee Society.