Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar at 180 East St, Rockhampton CBD is for sale.
Business

Rocky CBD cafe for lease after COVID-19 forces closure

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 11:31 AM
AFTER opening in December 2017, Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar fast became widely popular among foodies in the region.

But the eatery, which was forced to close due to COVID-19 restrictions, has not reopening and is now for sale.

The East Street business was listed with commercial real estate agency, Knight Frank Rockhampton, late last month.

The venue opened in December 2017.

The cafe is located in the industrial end of East Street, in between New Horizons and Flexihire - the owners of which also own the cafe.

Fitting in with it’s surroundings, the interior could be described as industrial too.

In the two and a half years it has been open, the venue was well known for good coffee and great food and hosted many events, birthdays, parties and trivia nights.

The venue has been closed since March 23 following the Federal Governments restrictions amid the coronavirus global pandemic.

In a post on Facebook, leasing agent Jonathon Offord said:

“Available for lease is this beautifully setup cafe/bar and restaurant located in East Street, Rockhampton,” he said.

“The cafe has previously traded as The Archer Brothers Cafe but the owners have decided to now focus more on their other adjoining businesses.”

The owners of the cafe delined to comment.

The upstairs dining loft space.

FOR LEASE:

  • Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar
  • 180 East St, Rockhampton City
  • Indoor dining on two levels, outdoor dining
  • Modern fit-out
  • Fully airconditioned
  • Male and female amenities
  • Approximately 270 sqm of net lettable area
  • $40,000 excluding GST
  • Contact Jonathan Offord on 0488 270 174
