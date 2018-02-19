Rocky CBD property catches interstate investors' eyes

PRIME POSITION: The CBD building on Denham St is up for sale.

PRIME POSITION: The CBD building on Denham St is up for sale. CORELOGIC

METROPOLITAN investors could potentially snap up one of Rockhampton's CBD properties by the start of next month.

The Denham St building, housing three successful tenants, was listed 11 days ago for offers to purchase with city buyers potentially being targeted.

The 1020 sq m building was advertised in the Courier Mail on Friday by Knight Frank and could be under new ownership by the start of March.

Previously selling in 2011 for $1.29 million, the professional suite boasts inner-city traffic and high exposure.

One of the region's most experienced law firms, Rees R and Sydney Jones, resides in the anchor tenant space having been in the city for more than 150 years.

Real estate agent, Pat O'Driscoll, said in its short time on the market there had been great interest.

"We've had a handful of enquiries and very good interest from both local and interstate buyers,” he said.

Mr O'Driscoll said the fully refurbished building had gained positive traction and was in for a chance to sell before the end date.

"It's a very low maintenance building and the anchor tenant gives the investor stability,” he said.

"The way it's going, (selling before the cut-off is) certainly a possibility.”