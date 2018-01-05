Rocky CBD surgery makes major new move

L-R Sandra Gibson, Dr Rick Kruger, Dr Lame Bartlett and Dr Michael Keating at the City Heart Medical which has relocated to Denham Street next to the Commonwealth Bank.

NEW YEAR, new location.

In a massive space more than three times their previous size, long-time Rockhampton family practice, City Heart Medical have a new home.

Keeping their name intact, the surgery has moved around the corner from their old location in East St, to Denham St, between Commonwealth and Westpac Banks - still in the City Heart.

It was a move that was a dream between the three directors of the business, Dr Rick Kruger, Dr Michael Keating and Dr Brad Lorraway, many years ago.

"We'd outgrown the space, we'd been there for 17 years and we were running out of space,” Dr Keating said.

After looking at many locations that would be a bigger space and allow to do them the expansion they wanted, the old Mayne Furniture space was the one.

"We looked at a few offices and this one was good because of it's size,” Dr Lorraway said.

"We can get some efficiency in here, better rooms, better technology and it's more comfortable for the doctors which in turn is more comfortable for the patients,” Dr Keating said.

Going from an empty space to kitting out the new location with a number of rooms and medical areas for more doctors and medical professionals, the transformation took around nine months.

"It took a lot of planning but it was worth the wait,” Dr Keating said.

"With the old surgery, we had doctors, old psychologists and allied health professionals who wanted to join us but we didn't have the room.”

With the medical centre taking up the bulk of the office space, there is an empty space at the front which is planned to be rented out.

It's unknown what business it will be at this stage.

"We're still in negotiations with other parties, we've had a lot of interest,” Dr Lorraway said.

"For a business that will complement our medical facility,” Dr Keating said.

Established in 1959, the practice has a long list of dedicated patients and their families who have been with them for years.

"Most of our patients have been with us for 20 years,” Dr Keating said.

"We get a lot from Biloela, Emerald, Longreach, I saw a new patient this morning from Dingo," Dr Lorraway said.

The patients have been just as excited about the move as the doctors have.

"We have had an overwhelming postive response," Dr Keating said.

Fingers crossed it will last a few more years.

"It will be a 20 year life span at least,” Dr Lorraway said.