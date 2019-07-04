Rocky chef community gathers to remember one of their own

VALE: Rohan's former colleagues will gather to remember him this Sunday.

ROHAN Van Wees will be remembered as a funny, caring, larrikin this Sunday when the Rockhampton chef community gathers to honour of one of their own.

Rohan died in a single vehicle accident on Emu Park Rd on June 27.

Event organiser and fellow chef Cheyene Keating met Rohan at a mining camp 2.5 years ago, where they worked in the kitchen side-by-side for eight weeks.

Cheyene said he was one of many people who became friends with Rohan almost instantly.

"Everyone who knew him loved him - that's the only way to put it,” Cheyene said.

"He was one of those true bright sparks, he always cracking a joke, and always had a smile on his face.”

He was known as a happy-go-lucky joker amongst his colleagues - Cheyene said Rohan often made himself the butt of the joke.

"He was partially deaf so he was always playing on it,” Cheyene said.

"He would always be the first to crack a joke at himself.”

The last time Cheyene spoke to Rohan was about a year ago, but he said hearing his former colleague had died was devastating.

"We are all chefs so when we lose one of our own it hits hard,” he said.

He wished he spent more time with Rohan.

Cheyene said improving mental health was a big focus for the chef community.

While Rohan, a man who used to "encourage other chefs to get out and see the happy side of life” won't be there, Cheyene plans to honour Rohan's life by having a drink and a laugh.

The gathering will be held at the Criterion Hotel this Sunday from 7.30pm.