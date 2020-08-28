Rocky chimps and keeper to star on national TV show

The chimps at Rockhampton Zoo will feature on a national TV show this weekend.

The chimps at Rockhampton Zoo will feature on a national TV show this weekend.

A NATIONAL spotlight will shine on Rockhampton this weekend as the city’s popular zoo and its residents feature on Channel 10’s ‘Totally Wild’.

In a major boost to the region’s tourism prospects, Rockhampton Zoo’s chimp family in Capri, Cassius and Gandali will star alongside primate keeper Blair Chapman on the show, which is expected to be watched by thousands of children across Australia.

Totally Wild, which has been airing for more than 20 years, features animals from around the country and the world each week.

Parks Portfolio spokeswoman, Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the special feature was an incredible opportunity to celebrate the chimpanzees, as well as the continuous efforts of Rockhampton Zoo staff.

“People right across the country are about to see, and I’m sure agree, just why Rockhampton loves its Zoo and chimpanzee family so much,” Cr Rutherford said.

“We are one of only four zoos in the whole country that has chimpanzees and I can’t wait for the country to see our beautiful family of seven.

“What’s more is that it’s an opportunity to pay tribute to our incredible zookeepers, who go above and beyond for our animals day in and day out.

“As you’ll see in the episode – our primate keeper Blair has an absolute wealth of knowledge of our chimpanzees and does a fantastic job discussing the chimps, some of their antics and their enclosure.”

The Totally Wild story will go to air this Sunday, 30 August 2020 at 8am on 10 Peach.

For those who will miss it, or even just want to watch it again – the episode will be available to watch online after it goes to air.