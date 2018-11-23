Rocky Christmas Parade 2018: All the festive fun in photos

Cheyenne, Rhys, Carolyn, Trinity, Lee, Sophie and Catherine at the Christmas Parade

Mums and Dads, Aunties and Uncles, grandparents and cousins, nieces and nephews braved the threat of inclement weather to usher in the Christmas season.

These images celebrate the families who gathered on Musgrave St to watch the floats which raised funds for cancer research, prevention and support services.

Merry Christmas to the little bubs who are enjoying their very first festive season.

Children lined the streets to see Santa and receive lollies from float volunteers.

40-plus local business and community organisations donated their float registration fees to the Cancer Council's Do It For Cancer campaign, which encourages Queenslanders to do what they can to get closer to a cancer free future.