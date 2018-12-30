Rocky City swimmer 'overwhelmed' by 12-medal haul

Rocky City's Taryn Roberts finished with 12 medals and was named Country Swimmer of the Meet at the 2018 Queensland Championships in Brisbane.

SWIMMING: Christmas came early for Taryn Roberts, with the young star bagging a swag of medals at the Queensland Championships.

The Rocky City swimmer won 10 individual medals - eight gold, one silver and one bronze - and two silver relay medals at the week-long event in Brisbane in December.

Her achievements saw her crowned 12 years age champion and named Country Swimmer of the Meet.

The talented 12-year-old is still coming to terms with the remarkable performance in what was her first state championship appearance.

"I was overwhelmed that I did so well in all my events,” she said.

"I went there hoping to maybe medal and make some finals and get some good times so I was very excited to get all those medals.

"That's probably the best meet I've ever had and it's the most medals I've ever won.”

Taryn said two wins were particularly special - the 400m individual medley because it is one of her favourite events and the 200m breaststroke because it was one of the first races on her gruelling schedule.

Proud mum Kerrie Roberts was there to witness the memorable medal haul at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

"It was pretty amazing. I wasn't expecting that at all, given it was her first state championships, but she just went to the next level,” she said.

Ms Roberts said Taryn was passionate about swimming and incredibly dedicated.

She trains nine times a week and has no problem getting out of bed for her early-morning sessions.

"She's just so motivated,” Ms Roberts said. "She loves swimming, it's her whole life.”

Coach Shane Kingston said Taryn had a fantastic week.

"I knew she would swim very well because her training had been of a very high quality and she's swum at a high level in the school system,” he said.

"She knows how to stand up and race but a couple of those swims went way above our expectations.

"She raced really well, hard and tough.”

Kingston was impressed with how well Taryn handled the week.

"States are fairly challenging and for someone so young to handle that and last for six days was an exceptional effort.

"That is the most demanding meet that she's had and she made every step count.

"Her greatest strength is understanding what we're after and being able to execute it.”

