Rocky City swimmer sets new CQ age record

SWIMMING: Lily Ahmat raced into the record books at the Tropic of Capricorn meet at the weekend.

The Rocky City swimmer clocked 2:41.78 in the 16 years girls 200m breaststroke to set a new Central Queensland age record and claim an Australian Age Nationals qualifying time.

That performance won her the Swim of the Meet award.

Ahmat had a demanding schedule, competing in about 10 events at the two-day carnival at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

She went on to be named 15 and over girls age champion, and also won her age group in the hotly contested Red Rooster Skins in which competitors raced the clock for cash.

Club mate Taryn Roberts continued her fantastic form to be named Swimmer of the Meet.

Competing in the 13 years age group, she won eight of her events, including the 800m freestyle, 400m individual medley and 200m individual medley.

She also received the 800m freestyle trophy and the Otto Sonnleitner Individual Medley Award (female).

Another Rocky City swimmer, Ty Lynch, received the Encouragement Award after coming first in eight of his swims.

Caribeae’s Jack Kelly (14 years) denied Rocky City the trophy clean sweep when he received the Otto Sonnleitner Individual Medley Award (male). Rocky City was the best performing club overall, 18 points clear of Caribeae.

Age champions

8 years girls: Ashley Jones, Yeppoon Swim Club

8 years boys: Hayden Fagg, Caribeae

9 years girls: Bailee Love, Caribeae

9 years boys: Jack O’Brien, Caribeae

10 years girls: Taylah Sweet, Yeppoon Swim Club

10 years boys: Kurt Lynch, Rocky City

11 years girls: Amelie Smith, Rocky City

11 years boys: Cooper Love, Caribeae

12 years girls: Renee Schluter, Rocky City

12 years boys: Lachlan Kuss, Rocky City

13 years girls: Taryn Roberts, Rocky City

13 years boys: Jamie Rodgers, Rocky City

14 years girls: Emma Doherty, Emu Park

14 years boys: Jack Kelly, Caribeae

15 and over girls: Lily Ahmat, Rocky City

15 and over boys: Cody Tomkins, Caribeae

Multi-class: Tyler Seagrott, Caribeae

Red Rooster Skins winners

9-10 years girls: Taylah Sweet, Yeppoon Swim Club

9-10 years boys: Ty Lynch, Rocky City

11-12 years girls: Shianne Plunkett, Gladstone Gladiators

11-12 years boys: Lachlan Kuss, Rocky City

13-14 years girls: Taryn Roberts, Rocky City

13-14 years boys: Jack Kelly, Caribeae

15 and over girls: Lily Ahmat, Rocky City

15 and over boys: Matthew Richardson, Rocky City