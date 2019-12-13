Rocky City swimmers ready to turn it on at states

TEAM: Coach Shane Kingston swimmers (back row, from left) Miranda Chopping, Emily Ferreira, Ethan Simpson, Matthew Richardson; (middle row) Taryn Roberts, Lachlan Kuss, Taylor Brock, Lily Ahmat and (front row) Jack Lynch, Marlee Chopping and Oscar Wemmerslager. The 12th swimmer, Ty Hartwell, is already in Brisbane. Picture: Contributed.

SWIMMING: Rocky City will have their largest ever contingent competing in the club relays on the opening day of the Queensland Championships in Brisbane.

Seventeen teams will line up for the frenetic relay action, which will then give way to the individual events from Sunday to Friday at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

Club coach Shane Kingston said the relays were a good way to kickstart the program.

“That would be the biggest number of teams we’ve had and it’s pleasing that a lot of swimmers want to be part of our teams and part of the week,” he said.

“It’s a good hitout for the swimmers going into the individuals.

“It gets them sharp, it gets them used to the sound of the starter in the enclosed pool rather than the outdoor pool we swim at here. All those little differences get them into that competition environment.

“It also gives those swimmers who didn’t qualify (for the individual events) a taste of Chandler and hopefully gets them qualified for next year.”

Rocky City will have 12 swimmers competing in 66 individual events over the six days.

They will be led by the experienced trio of Ty Hartwell, Matthew Richardson and Taryn Roberts.

Kingston said it would be the first state championships for five swimmers – Lachlan Kuss, Taylor Brock, Marlee Chopping, Jack Lynch and Oscar Wemmerslager.

“Lachlan, Taylor and Marlee are in multiple events so it will be a good learning curve for them, while Jack and Oscar have qualified in one event which is also a great achievement,” he said.

Matthew Richardson will be gunning for gold at the state championships in Brisbane.

The four other members looking to make their mark at the meet are Miranda Chopping, Lily Ahmat, Emily Ferreira and Ethan Simpson.

Kingston said as usual, he had goals for the meet.

“As I’ve always said, first and foremost is to get PBs and hopefully get some results from there,” he said.

“We just need to do a good job of looking after ourselves early on and the rest will take care of itself.

“We’ve always got targets to meet, benchmarks to set.

“At the start of the season, I set a goal of taking six athletes to the Olympic trials next year.

“We’ve already got three qualified – Ty, Matthew and Taryn – and I’d like to see another three get over the bar.”

Rocky City members off to states

Max Paxton, Ethan Simpson, Emily Ferreira, Lily Ahmat, Kurt Lynch, Ashton Rodgers, Ty Lynch, Seaton Brock, Peyton Goudie, Lachlan Kuss, Jack Lynch, Oscar Wemmerslager, William Goudie, Sid Ward, Charlie Ward, Flynn Schluter, Marlee Chopping, Taylor Brock, Elizabeth Moor, Amelie Smith, Renee Schulter, Taryn Roberts, Sophie Lynch, Maddy Lynch, Jamie Rodgers, Alex Rodgers, Matthew Richardson, Kade Goudie, Caitlyn Goudie, Miranda Chopping, Ty Hartwell.