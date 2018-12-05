Rocky cleans up after severe thunderstorm overnight

Fishers Nursery sustained lots of damage during last nights severe thunderstorm.

AFTER a violent thunderstorm tore trough the region yesterday, residents and businesses are counting the cost of damage this morning.

Queensland and Fire Emergency Services have confirmed a home in Berserker was hit by a falling tree during the storms, causing one family to evacuate.

Major damage was caused to the patio, lounge, kitchen and dining area of the Elphinstone St house when the tree crashed through the roof, with home owner Dian Hamilton saying it sounded like lightening had hit the house.

House damaged by falling tree on Elphinstone St.

"You know that it could happen but you just don't expect it to happen,” she said.

The house was deemed unliveable by SES, QFES and Queensland Police Service and crews are returning to the home today to begin cleaning up and repairs.

Fishers Nursery in Koongal, owned by Councillor Neil Fisher was seriously damaged during the storm after a lightning strike.

Large trees were uprooted and structures damaged at the nursery as wind gusts of up to 72km/h lashed Rockhampton.

East St was also hit hard by strong winds, torrential rain and small hailstones. Popular bar and restaurant The Giddy Goat's roof was damaged.

Trees along the CBD shopping strip were torn out of the ground and locals worked quickly to remove the trees from the road.

Members of the Rockhampton community help move a fallen tree on East St. Aden Stokes

Stockland Rockhampton is also mopping up after significant damage from violent winds and heavy rain.

A number of shops have reportedly closed today due to water damage, and witness reports indicate entry into the lower level carpark was closed off to people trying to enter.

Escalators were shut off due to flooding in the lower levels of the shopping complex

As the carpark filled with motorists trying to escape the rain and hail, it is reported cars were backed up into the carpark.

Stocklands carpark has flooded. Shay Millers

Stockland responded to the reports by saying they had let customers back into the centre by 4.45pm.

In a statement, Andrew Provan, centre manager of Stockland Rockhampton, said water damage is the main issue facing the centre today.

"Stockland Rockhampton can confirm that some of our retailers will not be opening today as they are in the process of repairing water damage following yesterday's severe thunderstorm,” he said.

"We are currently working with those retailers impacted by the storm to ensure that they can re-open as quickly as possible.

"The safety of our customers is always our main priority and we are thankful that no one was injured during the large-scale storm.

"Stockland Rockhampton remained open until 9:00pm last night, offering refuge from the storm, and will continue trading as normal today.”