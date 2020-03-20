Rocky club calls for support as events put on hold

PLAY GOLF: Rockhampton Golf Club president Peter Mehlhose says while functions have been cancelled, plenty of people are having a hit on the course. Picture: Allan Reinikka

IT IS business as usual on the fairways at the Rockhampton Golf Club, but it’s a very different story in its function rooms.

Nine planned events – four engagement parties, two weddings, a 90th birthday and two conferences - have been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club’s own committee has decided to postpone its centenary ball on April 18 which was bringing in 180 guests.

Club president Peter Mehlhose said the loss of functions would impact the bottom line as they ­accounted for about 20 per cent of the club’s yearly income.

But he is hoping the ledger could be balanced by increased activity on the course, given golf is one of just a few sports not impacted by sweeping cancellations.

“We were just coming into the busy time of the year for functions,” Mr Mehlhose said.

“We’ve now had nine cancellations. Several have said they will try to rebook but they’re not booking at the moment.

“The thing is when the functions are gone, the casual hours aren’t there either.

“It’s hard to predict where things are going but we will need to tighten up on our budgets.”

Mr Mehlhose said it was “disappointing” to postpone the centenary ball, which had tentatively been rescheduled to August 29.

It was to be held outdoors but many of the guests were in high-risk age groups and organisers were mindful of possible changes to regulations on group gatherings.

Mr Mehlhose wants to push golf as an option for sportspeople whose competitions are now on hold.

“We believe that if there is a sport out there that works in this environment where you don’t want to be too close together, golf is it,” he said.

“We will be trying to point that out to our members and to people who like to get out and play sport, especially now that a number of winter sports have been cancelled for several months.

“We haven’t seen any fall in the number of people playing competitions yet, and we’ll be trying to free up some time for social players as well.

“We will be looking to promote the social side first. If people come along and play socially that might spark their interest in joining as a member.”