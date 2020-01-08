Rocky club cues up for 2020

CUE SPORTS: Capricornia Cue Sports Inc President Mick Travers is teeing up for another successful season this year and is encouraging ­interested newbies to come to their new clubhouse and give it a go.

Travers is also keen to bring a new cohort into the club’s junior ranks through developmental training, with the club playing “world rules” in 2020.

Mick Travers, president of Capricornia Cue Sports Inc

Travers said developmental training will be available for juniors on Saturday mornings.

“We’re looking to get more members and more teams happening and start a junior comp,” he said.

“Juniors are how we are going to keep the sport alive. We need the younger generation coming through and wanting to play pool because nowadays it’s a dying sport. Everyone associates it with going to the pub and just drinking, and we do like to have a good time but we also cater for both sides.”

The 100-member club moved into the new clubhouse at 244 Denison St six months ago, and just wrapped up its summer season, with the local season kicking off January 29.

“It’s a friendly competition and you can always trial for Qld events and make the state team or go further to the Australian team,” Travers said.

“Rocky’s Justin Conner, Justin Thursby, Nev Murgatoyd, and John Wheeler have represented Qld and Australia.

“It’d be good to see again.

“We want to get Rocky on the pool map.”

The club will also play against Gladstone, Mackay, Fraser Coast and Bundaberg at the annual City v Country at Fraser Coast in June.

The club is open four nights a week, with four tables and a full-sized snooker table available for hire by the public.

Travers hopes to bring back the Tri City competition, with plans to involve Mackay and Gladstone this year.

“If people want to come down, they can take it seriously but we’re very easygoing and still play at and support pub venues because they’ve supported us for many years.”