Rocky club day set to draw big field on Sunday

REV UP: A big field is expected at Six Mile Raceway for the Rockhampton Motocross Club's race day on Sunday as competitors prepare for next month's Queensland titles. Allan Reinikka

It will be the last chance for competitors to ride the Six Mile Raceway before the club hosts the Queensland titles in a month's time.

RADMX media officer Tony Clark said there would be a strong representation from Central Queensland, and there had also been nominations from the southeast corner.

"We're expecting a big field. We've already had people nominate from the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Gold Coast areas,” he said.

"The average number for a club day is 120 so hopefully we get around the 150 mark. Early numbers indicate that could well be the case.

"There will be plenty of talent around because riders will want to have a final run on the track before the Queensland titles.

"Locals will also be keen to get some points on the board for the club championships.”

Clark said Sunday's field would include the Sunshine Coast's Jet Alsop, the current Australian 65cc champion who was sixth in the world championships last year.

Dingo brothers Brad and Jason West and Blackwater's Levi Rogers, who are among the top juniors in Australia, are also expected on track.

Clark said it was "all systems go” in the countdown to the state titles, which would attract more than 300 riders.

Action starts at 8.30am Sunday, with practice tomorrow from 8am to 2.30pm.