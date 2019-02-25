Rocky club to raise funds for rescue team

THE Rockhampton and District Benefit Association met recently for their first morning tea for 2019.

Those pictured who attended were Judy Guley, Cathy Rowlands, Gail Browne, Barbara Butler, Cathy Booker, Debbie Rutherford, Sue Hanrshan and Mary Lang. The morning was a great success, with everyone having a happy morning. Their next function is on Tuesday, March 12, being held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club, Cambridge St, commencing at 9.30am.

All funds raised shall be donated to Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

Admission is $14 for adults and $10 for children. For bookings please phone Melody on 4928 2659. Everyone is very welcome and a happy friendly time is guaranteed.

Please advise of special needs, for example wheel chair, high chair or special dietary needs, gluten or diabetic.

They would appreciate bookings for the next function be made by Thursday, March 7 for catering purposes if possible please.