Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WOMAN'S WORLD: Judy Guley, Cathy Rowlands, Gail Browne, Barbara Butler, Cathy Booker, Debbie Rutherford, Sue Hanrahan and Mary Lang.
WOMAN'S WORLD: Judy Guley, Cathy Rowlands, Gail Browne, Barbara Butler, Cathy Booker, Debbie Rutherford, Sue Hanrahan and Mary Lang. Contributed
News

Rocky club to raise funds for rescue team

25th Feb 2019 3:06 PM

THE Rockhampton and District Benefit Association met recently for their first morning tea for 2019.

Those pictured who attended were Judy Guley, Cathy Rowlands, Gail Browne, Barbara Butler, Cathy Booker, Debbie Rutherford, Sue Hanrshan and Mary Lang. The morning was a great success, with everyone having a happy morning. Their next function is on Tuesday, March 12, being held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club, Cambridge St, commencing at 9.30am.

All funds raised shall be donated to Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

Admission is $14 for adults and $10 for children. For bookings please phone Melody on 4928 2659. Everyone is very welcome and a happy friendly time is guaranteed.

Please advise of special needs, for example wheel chair, high chair or special dietary needs, gluten or diabetic.

They would appreciate bookings for the next function be made by Thursday, March 7 for catering purposes if possible please.

community group fundraising rockhampton and district benefit association tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Exhibitions aim to highlight female artists in CQ

    premium_icon Exhibitions aim to highlight female artists in CQ

    Lifestyle Celebrate this year's Queensland Women's Week with art exhibitions that highlight the contribution of female artists in CQ

    Seven decade love story started on a railway platform

    premium_icon Seven decade love story started on a railway platform

    News Neville knew instantly he wanted Christina in his arms

    • 25th Feb 2019 4:00 PM
    Inspirational woman brings popular workshop to Rocky

    premium_icon Inspirational woman brings popular workshop to Rocky

    News Jakkie Talmage connects mind, body and soul

    • 25th Feb 2019 3:02 PM
    New curator says Rocky gardens are bloomin' beautiful

    premium_icon New curator says Rocky gardens are bloomin' beautiful

    News Garden curator moves from Sydney's Botanic Garden to CQ

    • 25th Feb 2019 2:57 PM