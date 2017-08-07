Rocky clubber's headbutt shock: 'I didn't know he was a copper'

MITCHELL Peter Forrest rushed to the aid of his sister due to a man speaking with her in the early hours of July 8.

Forrest, who has a vague memory of the night, thought the man was aggressively dealing with his sister, and decided to take matters into his own hands.

Tilting his head back, he launched a viscous head-butt at the man, who reacted swiftly, causing the blow to glance the side of his head.

What Forrest, 21, did not know, was that man was a plain clothes police officer. He was placed under arrest, and despite a long struggle with officers, was transported from outside the CBD night-life hotspot to the watch house.

He appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning charged with one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes said the officer involved suffered from "soreness to the head" and "minor swelling".

"The officers observed the sister having an argument with security, the defendant was sitting on the pavement outside," the court heard.

"The officer was telling the girl to stop shouting. Then he launched himself at the officer with full force.

"He then struggled after the blow and resisted being handcuffed."

Duty lawyer Joanne Madden told the court her client had consumed a "large amount of alcohol" that night and did not realise it was a police officer.

"He demonstrates a great deal of remorse and has taken steps to address his problems with alcohol," Ms Madden told the court.

"He admits the cop could have identified himself but doesn't remember."

Magistrate Cameron Press told the court Forrest would have to pay $500 compensation to the officer.

"Striking an officer is indeed a serious offence," Mr Press said.

"If you had of collected him straight on you may have been going through that door. Appear again for assault and you will likely go to jail."

Forrest was placed on 15 months probation and ordered to pay $500 compensation.