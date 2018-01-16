Menu
Rocky clydesdales owner hits back at exploitation allegation

Rockhampton business operator Steve May with Kenny the Clydesdale.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

STEVE May is well aware of an anonymous Facebook account that accused him of exploiting Kenny and Bailey the clydesdales and he has these questions for the administrator:

"What qualifications do you have? Have you ever owned or worked with horses?

"Do you have a degree in animal psychology?" he asked in reaction to the exploitation allegations posted on Facebook account Melbourne Against Horse-Drawn Carriages on Wednesday.

Mr May spoke with The Morning Bulletin about the post, and the subsequent comments, saying he had been made aware of the post on Friday and had considered responding.

However, the overwhelmingly positive messages left by Rockhampton residents who either knew the two clydesdales or knew of them, had sent the message that Rockhampton has a completely different view about the matter.

"The amount of positive comments far outweigh the negativity," Mr May said.

"I would like to thank the general public of Rockhampton, on behalf of myself, Kenny and Bailey, for their ongoing support."

He said one thing people from outside the region don't realise is he doesn't actually "drive the horses".

Both Kenny and Bailey respond to voice commands.

Mr May also cleared the air about bits in the horses' mouths - in that they can sit in a gap between their teeth and jaw - but actually sit on the horses' tongue.

