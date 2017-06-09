Rocky colder than Canberra and Melbourne this morning

AT 7am this morning, parts of CQ were colder than most of Australia's capital cities including Hobart, Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.
Central Queenslanders shivered through one of the coldest mornings of the year so far, with the mercury dipping to 6.6 degrees at Rockhampton at 5.30am.
Out at Clermont, the temperature dropped to just 0.8 degrees, it was 2.4 degrees at Moranbah, while Biloela was 1.6 degrees.
At 7am this morning:
- Rockhampton: 8.3 degrees
- Biloela: 3.2 degrees
- Yeppoon: 9.8 degrees
- Mackay Airport: 6.8 degrees
- Hobart: 6.9 degrees
- Adelaide: 7.6 degrees
- Canberra: 9 degrees
- Sydney: 10.5 degrees
- Melbourne (Olympic Park): 10.1 degrees
- Brisbane: 11.4 degrees
- Darwin: 21 degrees
We weren't colder than Perth though, which shivered through a 2.1-degree morning.
Looking ahead
The Capricornia district is in for a couple more cold nights before minimum temperatures start to rise early week.
(Source: Bureau of Meteorology)