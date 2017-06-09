Rocky colder than Canberra and Melbourne this morning

It was a time to keep warm across Central Queensland this morning as temperatures dropped.

AT 7am this morning, parts of CQ were colder than most of Australia's capital cities including Hobart, Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

Central Queenslanders shivered through one of the coldest mornings of the year so far, with the mercury dipping to 6.6 degrees at Rockhampton at 5.30am.

Out at Clermont, the temperature dropped to just 0.8 degrees, it was 2.4 degrees at Moranbah, while Biloela was 1.6 degrees.

At 7am this morning:

Rockhampton: 8.3 degrees

Biloela: 3.2 degrees

Yeppoon: 9.8 degrees

Mackay Airport: 6.8 degrees

Hobart: 6.9 degrees

Adelaide: 7.6 degrees

Canberra: 9 degrees

Sydney: 10.5 degrees

Melbourne (Olympic Park): 10.1 degrees

Brisbane: 11.4 degrees

Darwin: 21 degrees

We weren't colder than Perth though, which shivered through a 2.1-degree morning.

Adam Wratten

Looking ahead

The Capricornia district is in for a couple more cold nights before minimum temperatures start to rise early week.

(Source: Bureau of Meteorology)