Rocky college delivers fee freeze for struggling families

FOR the third year in a row, Rockhampton's Heights College has decided to freeze its school fees with the increased financial pressures on families in mind.

College principal Darren Lawson made the initial decision in 2015 to freeze the following years' fees.

Last week he announced the intention was to freeze next year's fees.

Mr Lawson said the decision was simple and he never wanted an individual student to miss out on the college by a small financial margin if the fees increased.

"When the school first formed it was for those who desired private education, but it's never been the philosophy of the school to price in just one market,” Mr Lawson said.

He said the aim was to make Heights College education affordable for any parent who wanted to give their child a private education.

Mr Lawson said fees for a year 12 student were about $4900.

"The Rockhampton economy is currently flat and for parents doing it tough in this time it's a significant sacrifice to pay for private education for their child,” Mr Lawson said.

Principal Lawson said he had received great feedback from parents and Heights College was also willing to assist any families that were struggling.

"If we know of individual circumstances we will always try to help parents doing it tough,” he said.

"Some parents are very surprised and quite humbled and grateful.”