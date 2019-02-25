Rocky comes runner up in weekend junior tournament

BIG HITS: Stuart Gardner from Emerald and Rockhampton's Kobe Weder at Scottvale Park Squash Centre

SQUASH: The first of four Central Region Junior Tournaments kicked off at Scottvale Park Squash Centre on Saturday, with 21 players from across the region battling it out in at least three games across four divisions.

Rockhampton and Gladstone proved to be the two strongest regions in the tournament.

Gladstone's Nicholas Briggs took out division one, with Rockhampton's Coby Weder coming in second place.

"Coby played well,” Scottvale owner Dee Steffen said.

"He was very composed in his playing and was putting shots together.”

Cooper Milland at Rocky Junior Squash tournament Jann Houley

In division two, Gladstone's Nathan Turner came first, followed by Rockhampton's Danielle James, who played "exceptionally well” and showed "terrific sportsmanship”.

Gladstone took out their third division win with Oliver Tang in division three.

Rockhampton's Brodie Lucht came runner up.

"Brodie is one of the newest to the game and is an incredibly great kid,” Steffen said.

"He's beautifully natured and has a lovely temperament on the court.

"He'll be one to watch in the future.”

In division four, Emerald's Lachlan Geddes nabbed the win, with Gladstone's Sanya Arora coming runner up.

"Lachlan did really well,” Steffen said.

"We don't really know him, he's new to the game and we haven't had him here before but he's a nice kid, well mannered and played quite well.”

Nick Briggs at Rocky Junior squash tournament Jann Houley

Steffen commended the juniors' skills of the progression in Rockhampton and Gladstone's young up-and-comers.

"The development happens quite quickly,” she said.

"We underestimate their ability and how much (they) improve from each game.”

Despite being a small club, Emerald also impressed on Saturday with its five competitors.

"They had a good presence and were good across the board,” Steffen said.

"They all repped and were well-behaved and competed with a lot of sportsmanship.”

Next weekend, 18 Rockhampton senior players will head to the Gladstone Open.

"Fingers crossed Anthony Hagan and Riley Steffen and a few of our coaches compete well,” Steffen said.