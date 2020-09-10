Rocky commemorates World Suicide Prevention Day differently

IMPORTANT CAUSE: On World Suicide Prevention Day, Rockhampton’s Out of the Shadows event, which creates awareness and remembers those lost to suicide, will look different this year.

IMPORTANT CAUSE: On World Suicide Prevention Day, Rockhampton’s Out of the Shadows event, which creates awareness and remembers those lost to suicide, will look different this year.

NOT even the way we’ve traditionally honoured those lives lost to suicide has escaped the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Since 2012, Lifeline, Australia’s largest suicide prevention service provider, has observed World Suicide Prevention Day by hosting community gatherings around the nation.

In Rockhampton, for the Out of the Shadows (into the light) Walk, locals would usually meet before dawn at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre and participate in a sunrise walk.

IMPORTANT CAUSE: There was a good turn out for last year's Out of the Shadows event which sought to raise awareness and remember those lost to suicide.

Lifeline Queensland General Manager Luke Lindsey said the walk usually created a safe place of acceptance to mourn loved ones lost to suicide and reduce stigma by bringing suicide out of the shadows and into the light.

“However, this year with physical distancing restrictions created by Covid-19, Out of the Shadows will be providing opportunities for connection virtually,” Mr Lindsey said.

“This year, Lifeline is encouraging Australians to visit a virtual reflective garden to plant a flower and leave a message of remembrance or support to show those who are struggling that they are not alone.”

READ MORE:

>> Out of the Shadows walk to remember those lost to suicide

>> Free CQ workshop to help those left behind after a suicide

Mr Lindsey said it must be emphasised that World Suicide Prevention Day required careful consideration to the wellbeing of those who participated ensuring that supportive environments were created for all who wished to be involved.

“Lifeline Queensland encourages communities such as Rockhampton to participate in a sunrise walk to create a safe place of acceptance to mourn loved ones lost to suicide and reduce stigma by bringing suicide out of the shadows and into the light, or to send a powerful message of hope by participating in the virtual reflective garden, to plant a flower and leave a message of remembrance or support, to show those who are struggling that they are not alone,” he said.

LSC PLANS: For this year's Out of the Shadows walk to remember those lost to suicide, a virtual walk and personal strolls are being encouraged in the Livingstone Shire.

“Take the time to speak with loved ones, friends, neighbours and your communities. “Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Lifeline has been encouraging the community to connect with those they think may be struggling. Reaching out to others and encouraging them to seek help and support can make a positive difference to the lives of others.”

Marking World Suicide Prevention Day, locals walk to raise awareness and remember those lost to suicide.

Mr Lindsey said due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic Lifeline Queensland had experienced a significant increase in calls for support.

“We have experienced approximately 25 per cent more calls for support throughout the pandemic than ever before,” he said.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have our dedicated crisis supporters step up to support the increase in need for crisis support services.

In memory of loved ones lost.

“Lifeline Queensland operate 10 Lifeline Crisis Support and Suicide Prevention centres across Queensland, including in Rockhampton. We operate 24/7 and people can contact us on 13 11 14 or through our text or online chat services.”

The majority of Lifeline’s funding comes from donations, fundraising events and revenue raised through Lifeline shops with all funds going to support Lifeline’s Crisis Support and Suicide Prevention service.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit or lifeline.org.au or text 0477 13 11 14.

Lifeline Text is available 6.00pm – 10.00pm (AEST), 7 days a week.

Lifeline Virtual Garden

Open 24 hours, anytime, anywhere. A garden of remembrance, a garden of reflection. Here you can plant a flower, hold a personal silence, smile or shed a tear knowing you are amongst friends. To visit, go to: www.outoftheshadows.org.au

The following statistics can be confronting, behind every number is a human life.

Lifeline believes most suicides are preventable and will continue to advocate, educate and work to keep people safe until they could achieve their vision of an Australia free of suicide.

Suicide Statistics

Eight Australians die every day by suicide. That’s more than double the road toll.

75 per cent of those who take their own life are male.

Over 65,000 Australians make a suicide attempt each year.

In 2018, 3,046 Australians took their own life.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44.

The suicide rate in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is twice that of their non-Indigenous counterparts.

People in rural populations are 2 times more likely to die by suicide.

LGBTI+ community members experience significantly higher rates of suicide than the rest of the population.

For each life lost to suicide, the impacts are felt by up to 135 people, including family members, work colleagues, friends, first responders at the time of death.

Males aged 85 and older experience the highest age-specific rate of suicide.

Same-gender attracted Australians are estimated to experience up to 14 times higher rates of attempted suicide than their heterosexual peers.

1 in 4 Australians are lonely and have no-one to speak to. Lifeline is here to listen.

Get involved and spread awareness in this importance cause.

Helping others navigate the way forward

Research indicates that for every death through suicide, 135 people are impacted and ten or more are significantly impacted.

That’s where ‘StandBy – Support After Suicide’ come in – providing direct support to people impacted by suicide.

World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 is a time to let Australians know that such support is available.

General Manager StandBy Support After Suicide Karen Phillips said Australia’s leading provider in suicide postvention, had support services are available 24/7 to anyone impacted or bereaved by suicide.

“Many of the people we support tell us that they feel some level of social isolation after experiencing the suicide of someone close to them. Our connection with people is therefore important, and part of what we do is assist them to stay connected with formal and informal support networks,’” Ms Phillips said.

StandBy Coordinator for Central Queensland Janet Adena said their ‘on call’ support team was available throughout the region and provide face-to-face outreach support to individuals, groups and communities impacted by suicide.

Carli Desborough and Jacky Moore participated in Lifeline's Out of the Shadows Walk for people who have lost someone close to them.

“Our team provide a safe space for each individual story to be heard. They also can help with connection to local support networks and assist with further resources as needed. We stay connected to those we support for two years,” Ms Adena said.

“Research shows us that if people get timely support, they are able to cope better.”

With more than 18 years’ experience and continual development, StandBy is funded by the Australian Government to provide their established, evidence-based model.

In addition to personal support, the StandBy model also includes community education, professional development and training across Australia to community members, workers and professionals to strengthen the capacity of local communities to support those impacted.

All StandBy’s activities and initiatives are informed by people with lived experience of suicide bereavement – with a national Lived Experience Advisory Group, as well as lived experience representation on advisory groups aligned with each StandBy site in Australia.

“StandBy is guided by the voice of people who have a lived experience in all that we do – from the development of resources to the service that is provided,” Ms Adena said.

Siân Houghton shared how she came to be involved with the StandBy Lived Experience Advisory Group.

“ I joined the group to add my voice, for those bereaved by suicide. After losing my son, I know the feeling of complete loss, and want to do what I can for anyone else who tragically finds themselves in the same place,” Ms Houghton said.

“I want to make sure that every possible help and kindness is offered to anyone who needs it, and I truly know how important ‘like for like’ contact is to support those who are heartbroken and trying to stay upright.

“When someone says they can’t imagine how you feel you truly don’t want them to, but I found that just having the understanding of someone who has been in your shoes is incredibly important.”

By taking part in the Lived Experience Advisory Group, Ms Houghton said she found the support and love of an amazing group of people and an organisation who strove to ease the pain of grief and loss from suicide.

“I found connections to people who understood me without me having to say anything. The power of peer to peer connection is so very important,” she said.

“When you lose someone to suicide it is a grief that cannot be explained. I have learnt that together we are very strong and can make a difference to the lives of those bereaved and let know they are not alone.

“Be gentle with yourself, take baby steps, and reach out when you are ready because help is here for you.”

To find out more about StandBy – Support After Suicide visit www.standbysupport.com.au or www.facebook.com/standbysupportaftersuicide.

Lifeline Statistics