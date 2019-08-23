Rocky community could be $50k richer after iconic race day

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: LiveBetter Community Services staff (pictured) with the 2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup at last week's luncheon held at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton.

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: LiveBetter Community Services staff (pictured) with the 2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup at last week's luncheon held at Callaghan Park in Rockhampton. Wendy Baker

LIVEBETTER Community Services and Rockhampton Jockey Club co-hosted the lunch for the 2019 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour last Thursday.

Guest speakers Andrew Lemon and Bryan Martin sparked the interest of guests during their Q&A.

A representative from each of the 24 rural and regional cup tour destinations selected a number at random when the iconic trophy visited their town.

This number represents the barrier that they have been allocated for the Melbourne Cup race.

The community with the winning barrier number will receive a cash prize of $50,000 to go towards their chosen local charities.

If successful, LiveBetter would like to donate these funds as follows:

$25,000 to Special Olympics Rockhampton;

$10,000 for individuals towards Darumbal Youth Sponsorship, groups seeking assistance with academic or sporting achievements;

$15,000 for Indigenous Literacy Foundation CQ.

LiveBetter drew barrier number three, so all eyes will be on that horse on Cup day.

LiveBetter would like to thank the VRC Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour Group for bringing the Lexus Melbourne Cup To Rockhampton, and all of their guests who took time out of their busy day to be part of the official opening.

The members of the community who supported their raffle and joined in on the day enjoyed the opportunity to hold the Lexus Melbourne Cup and have their photo taken with the iconic trophy.