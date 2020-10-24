Rocky company highlighted for Indigenous Business Month

October is Indigenous Business Month — an opportunity to celebrate achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, families and individuals in business.

BCF Concreting Solutions is among Central Queensland businesses determined to survive and thrive beyond COVID-19.

Owner, inventor and Torres Strait Islander man Mick Davis is no stranger to overcoming challenges.

During his early-20s, Mick invented his first tool while living in housing commission.

Today, his award-winning innovations and successful family business service civil and civic concrete constructions projects, as well as supply and construct feedlots for Australian cattle and sheep industries.

Mick said honesty, commitment, integrity and professionalism were among the old-fashioned values BCF Concreting Solutions bases its growth and success on.

“Adopting this approach helps us to deliver products and services to meet the unique needs of the clients and a community as a whole,” Mick said.

“It is an exciting time in Central Queensland with many major projects in the area providing great opportunities for First Nations businesses.”

The Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships’ (DATSIP) Rockhampton office has connected the business with training, business development and recruitment opportunities including to engage local young people in on-the-job training, mentoring and career opportunities.

The business employs a workforce of 85 per cent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff.

For more information about BCF Concreting Solutions visit bcfconcreting.com.au.

DATSIP supports Indigenous Business Month as an opportunity to shine a light on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander owned businesses across Queensland.

This year’s theme is Invigorate, Build, Maintain: Keeping Our Sector Strong. It’s a practical call to action, acknowledging that businesses across all sectors have experienced challenging times in 2020, and that we all have a role to play in keeping Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander owned businesses strong.

Learn more about Indigenous Business Month at www.indigenousbusinessmonth.com.au