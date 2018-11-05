Rocky concedes just two goals on way to winning Qld title

WINNING WAYS: The victorious Rockhampton under-18 boys team (back row, from left) manager Tanya Christensen, Lachlan Plant, Clayton Evans, John Reed, Cooper Johnson, Darcy Milner and coach Steven Evans; and (front, from left) Regan Weatherhead, Kosia Williams, Jaedon Evans, Kaleb Christensen and Sean McDonald.

WINNING WAYS: The victorious Rockhampton under-18 boys team (back row, from left) manager Tanya Christensen, Lachlan Plant, Clayton Evans, John Reed, Cooper Johnson, Darcy Milner and coach Steven Evans; and (front, from left) Regan Weatherhead, Kosia Williams, Jaedon Evans, Kaleb Christensen and Sean McDonald. CONTRIBUTED

INDOOR HOCKEY: Coach Steven Evans said rock-solid defence was the cornerstone of Rockhampton's victory at the Queensland under-18 boys indoor invitational.

The team conceded just two goals in their unbeaten run to the title in Toowoomba.

They won their five pool games to book a grand final berth against the home side, who they beat 2-nil in a fast-flowing, hard-fought encounter.

"It was a really good result,” Evans said.

"I don't think this group of boys have won an indoor title before. They've always been thereabouts so it was good for them to finally get one.

"We played six games in total and never dropped a game.

"It was a really tough competition and basically, if you lost a game you would have missed the final.

"I was pretty confident we would get the win but I knew that we needed to be on for every game.”

Rockhampton's Jaedon Evans was Player of the Tournament. CONTRIBUTED

Evans said the team's defence was outstanding, led by his son Jaedon who went on to be named Player of the Tournament and selected in the Queensland side.

Teammates Kaleb Christensen, Cooper Johnson and Kosia Williams will also play at the nationals in Goulburn to January.

Darcy Milner and Sean McDonald were named as shadows.

Fellow Rockhampton representative Jessica Moffat also scored dual honours at the under-18 girls invitational on the Gold Coast.

She was Player of the Tournament and named in the Queensland team, along with Rowlande Williams, after Rockhampton finished third.

Evans said his players worked hard in every game and fought to the final whistle, regardless of the scoreline.

"The boys just controlled every game really well. They didn't ease up and they never backed off,” he said.

"We came up against some quality sides and to hold them to zero was fantastic.”

Evans made special mention of goalkeeper John Reed, who stood up when called upon.

It was a busy weekend for four members of the Rockhampton team - Cooper Johnson, Clayton Evans, Regan Weatherhead and Lachlan Plant - who were also playing for Emmaus College, which went on to win the Queensland All Schools carnival.