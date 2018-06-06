Rocky contingent to take on 'best of the best' from region
TENNIS: Kaumundi and Anjana Perera will be among a strong Rockhampton contingent looking to serve up success at this weekend's Champion of Champions regional tournament in Gladstone.
The talented siblings will both compete in C-grade at the prestigious tournament, which is expected to attract about 70 players from clubs from Middlemount through to Hervey Bay.
Tennis Rockhampton centre manager/coach Glenn Vickery said the event attracted "the best of the best” to compete in A, B and C grades.
Each club can register four males and four females in the singles and two pairs in the doubles.
"Our best hopes in A-grade would be Andrew Jones and Steve Griffin,” Vickery said.
"Gladstone will also field some strong competitors in Brendan Warwick and Nathan Cook, who won it last year.
"In B-grade, young hope Maverick Dunbar is a big chance, as well as Greg Stewart who was last year's runner-up.
"In C-grade, I would expect Kaumundi and Anjana Perera to fare well.”
Vickery said 30 of the region's best junior players would take part in a two-day Tennis Queensland talent development camp being held in Gladstone this weekend.
Meanwhile, Rockhampton produced a strong showing in the 2018 Gladstone Open Age last weekend.
Izzy Cooper was runner-up in the 14 and under girls singles, going down to Calin Rienecker in a close final.
Lachlan Vickery had a busy weekend, finishing runner-up in the 14 and under boys after being beaten 7-6 7-6 by Brisbane's Ethan Takac.
He stayed on the court to play - and beat - Biloela's Owen Ambrey in the 18 and under boys consolation semi-final only to be beaten in the final.
Dunbar also had a great tournament, finishing runner-up in the 14 and under boys consolation final.
Olivia Massingham put in an impressive performance to take out the 18 and under girls consolation final.