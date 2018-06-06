Rocky contingent to take on 'best of the best' from region

ON COURT: Greg Stewart is one of Rockhampton's strong prospects at this weekend's Champion of Champions regional tournament.

ON COURT: Greg Stewart is one of Rockhampton's strong prospects at this weekend's Champion of Champions regional tournament. Allan Reinikka ROK030318atennis2

TENNIS: Kaumundi and Anjana Perera will be among a strong Rockhampton contingent looking to serve up success at this weekend's Champion of Champions regional tournament in Gladstone.

The talented siblings will both compete in C-grade at the prestigious tournament, which is expected to attract about 70 players from clubs from Middlemount through to Hervey Bay.

Tennis Rockhampton centre manager/coach Glenn Vickery said the event attracted "the best of the best” to compete in A, B and C grades.

Each club can register four males and four females in the singles and two pairs in the doubles.

"Our best hopes in A-grade would be Andrew Jones and Steve Griffin,” Vickery said.

"Gladstone will also field some strong competitors in Brendan Warwick and Nathan Cook, who won it last year.

"In B-grade, young hope Maverick Dunbar is a big chance, as well as Greg Stewart who was last year's runner-up.

"In C-grade, I would expect Kaumundi and Anjana Perera to fare well.”

Lachlan Vickery enjoys success at the 2018 Gladstone Open Age tournament. Chris Ison ROK280218ctennis2

Vickery said 30 of the region's best junior players would take part in a two-day Tennis Queensland talent development camp being held in Gladstone this weekend.

Meanwhile, Rockhampton produced a strong showing in the 2018 Gladstone Open Age last weekend.

Izzy Cooper was runner-up in the 14 and under girls singles, going down to Calin Rienecker in a close final.

Lachlan Vickery had a busy weekend, finishing runner-up in the 14 and under boys after being beaten 7-6 7-6 by Brisbane's Ethan Takac.

He stayed on the court to play - and beat - Biloela's Owen Ambrey in the 18 and under boys consolation semi-final only to be beaten in the final.

Dunbar also had a great tournament, finishing runner-up in the 14 and under boys consolation final.

Olivia Massingham put in an impressive performance to take out the 18 and under girls consolation final.