Rocky cops expect busy roads, pubs and clubs this weekend

CAPRICORNIA Police will be active on roads and in town as Queensland’s borders open to all states but Victoria tomorrow.

Inspector Mark Burgess said that officers would be keeping an eye on highways and “high-risk areas”, such as bars and clubs.

“We’ll maintain a fairly highly visible presence across the highways across this weekend coming,” he said.

Mr Burgess said they have been “working with licensees and hoteliers to make sure that they’ve got it right” since stage three of coronavirus restriction-easing.

He said police would “really focus on that education and proactive work that’s done prior to their reopening” and praised Rockhampton residents for generally good behaviour.

“I think we are insulated, but certainly the favourable response we’ve had from our community had really been an asset to us,” Mr Burgess said.

Mr Burgess added that an individual who breaches quarantine would face a $1,344 fine, and businesses trading in contravention of the rules would be charged $6,600.

“Follow the rules,” he said. “Social distancing really is the key to this.

“1.5 metres apart unless you’re part of the same group - people really have to look at that as part of their lifestyle going forward.”

He encouraged people to “look at your own circumstances” and be conscientious about crowds.