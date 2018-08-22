Rocky cops roll out new 'dob in a dealer' plan to stop drugs

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey and Patrick Sharvin from the Giddy Goat with new 'dob in a dealer' bar mats.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey and Patrick Sharvin from the Giddy Goat with new 'dob in a dealer' bar mats. Michelle Gately

WHEN the drink of the night becomes water, it's obvious there's more doing the rounds of the local nightclubs than just beers.

This is just one of the ways police are often tipped off to new batches of drugs making their way through Rockhampton revellers, but they're hoping a new campaign will net local dealers.

Rockhampton's Safe Night Precinct is the first in the state to roll out new bar mats urging people to 'dob in a dealer' anonymously on Crime Stoppers.

Capricornia Liquor Unit officer in charge Sergeant Paul Bennett said local licensees were concerned about the amount of drugs circulating in local venues and these bar mats were a proactive way to stop dealing.

"The licensees have stated in the past their profit margins can be affected which reduce the number of people employed in their venues,” he said.

Police will be working closely with venue owners, managers and staff to identify drug offenders in and around their workplaces.

Community information is vital to stemming the flow of ice and other illicit drugs and police can only achieve this with community support.

Safe Night Precinct Rockhampton president Hamish Hughes said venues wanted to provide a good night out and drugs weren't part of that.

"We do find at times you will know (drugs) are around because you might get a bad batch or a particularly strong batch and you'll notice people acting very strange and drug affected,” Mr Hughes said.

"Things like ice reduce people's inhibitions and they mightn't think twice before they punch someone or assault someone.

"Our main focus is keeping this area safe and keeping people safe at night.”

Part of this is also the Safe Night Precinct support staff who will care for people who've had too much to drink and make sure they get home, or to hospital, safely.

New legislation has also passed allowing police to advise licensees the names of people involved in supplying or trafficking in dangerous drugs around licensed venues and the details can be recorded in the linked ID scanners throughout the state.

Mr Hughes said Rockhampton venues would also uphold local bans.

"We trust that you're banned for a reason and if you're banned from another local venue, we won't let you in,” he said.