Rocky could soon be home to the country's best bacon

ONCE you taste "real” bacon, eating supermarket rashers will never be the same according to Dawson Road butcher Gregg Wehlow.

He said once customers tasted his in-house cured and smoked rashers, they rarely went back to buying bacon from the supermarket shelves.

"Come over to the better side and try some real good product that actually has real flavour to it,” Mr Welhow said.

"Bought-in bacon just takes like salt.”

The smoky taste of his bacon will be just one of the attributes he hopes judges note when they sample his product as part of the Australian Porkmark Bacon Awards.

Judging commenced this week, with appearance first on the agenda - the judges then assess the aroma, and lean to fat ratio in both the raw and cooked form.

Four passionate bacon connoisseurs, Fleischmeister Horst Schurger, chefs Simon Bestley, Adam Moore and Paul McDonald are the team of judges who will determine Australia's best bacon.

The Dawson Road Butchery will come up against competitors from across Australia in both the bacon and ham categories.

Last time the butchery entered was three years ago, and after receiving a highly commended the team are eager to see how they compare in 2019.

"It's such a big pool of competition. It just lets us know where we are and if we can be in the top ten of 100 applicants I'm happy with that,” he said.

Making good bacon is in Mr Welhow's blood after he followed in his father's footsteps and became a butcher.

He has worked at the Dawson Road Butchery since 2004 and became the owner in 2012 - meat is not only a profession, it's his daily sustenance.

"I eat ham every day and bacon two to three times a week,” Mr Wehlow said.

All his bacon and ham is made from Kingaroy pork - he said Australian meat was far superior to any imported product.

Supporting Australian meat is one of the focuses for the bacon awards.

Australian Pork Limited marketing general manager Peter Haydon said using 100 per cent Australian pork to produce bacon was great news for both producers and bacon-lovers.

"People are becoming much more interested in where their food comes from and this competition celebrates that by championing Australian grown,” Mr Haydon said.

"Many people are surprised to learn that 80 per cent of bacon sold in Australia is made using imported pork.

"If you want to support Australian pig farmers, look for the pink Australian Pork logo on the pack.

"Otherwise look for the green and gold Country of Origin Label and make sure the bar chart is almost full.”

The winning bacon, and winners in each state, will be announced on August 26 just in time for International Bacon Day on August 31.