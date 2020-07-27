ROCKY COUNCIL 20-21 BUDGET WRAP: Read all the stories here

THE 2020/21 budget was handed down by Rockhampton Regional Council earlier this month.

Since then, The Morning Bulletin’s council reporter Vanessa Jarrett has delved into the detailed 75-page document, breaking down each aspect of the financial report.

The budget is the first in seven years, since the deamalgamation, to have a deficit.

The $5.4 million deficit has been a direct result of the economic fallout of COVID-19.

ROCKY 20/21 BUDGET: HOW THE RATES CHANGES AFFECT YOU.

The council has put forward planning into the growth of the region, allocating $8 million into water and sewage plant expansions.

A sum of $2.6 million has also been invested into a solar farm at Glenmore Water Treatment Plant, in a bid to help reduce Fitzroy River Water’s hefty electricity bill.

It is estimated the solar farm will have paid itself off in under three years.

The budget included new charges for water bills this financial year.

The charges have only increased very slightly with the highest increase being $0.07 cents in the highest tariff.

A $70 concession has been applied to the first rates notice for most residents, in a response the harsh economic times across the community in COVID-19.

This concession has cost council $1.6 million.

The rates charge is the main factor residents like to know about when a budget is handed down.

This year’s budget saw a rate revenue increase of 1.64 per cent.

The new budget included a record $170 million capital program, of this $64 is from grant government funding.

Over the three-year period, almost half a billion is forecast to be spent.

A road renewal program is also included in the budget with $17.7 million committed and $886,000 for new footpaths.

Rockhampton Regional Council is split into seven divisions.

A story has been published for each division and what projects they have committed in the budget.

The budget has also revealed the council sold the portion of the music bowl site for the drug rehab centre for a reported $295,000.

The land acquisition revenue detailed the amount will be received this financial year.

Money has also been allocated to buy 100ha of land for the motorsport precinct at Bouldercombe.

Trees have also featured in the budget, with $850,000 allocated to plant more trees around the region.

