Rocky Council addresses water security fears after report

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has sought to allay fears regarding CQ's water security in the wake of the leaked Gladstone Area Water Board's report to the Queensland government.

A council spokesperson said the Barrage storage holds more than 74,000 ML and each year council typically only uses 20,000-22,000 ML of the untreated river water.

"With the above typical level of annual water demand, Rockhampton has a good level of water security with the risk of a water supply failure occurring only about 1 in 108 years even with no water restrictions implemented," they said.

"If required, Rockhampton Regional Council can implement water restrictions which means that our water security at this level of water demand is even higher, by ensuring that we use less water and make the available water supply last longer.

"At the current Barrage storage level and with the ability to implement water restrictions if required, Rockhampton's water supply is expected to last more than one failed wet season."

A comparison between the two catchment areas, one for Rookwood Weir in blue and Lake Awoonga in pink. Gladstone Area Water Board

The spokesperson said historically, the Fitzroy River has only failed to flow to the extent required to replenish the Barrage storage only 1 time in about 160 years and the likelihood of a failed wet season leading to no river flows for two consecutive years is very low.

"The length of time we can survive without rain in total is difficult to determine as there is usually always sufficient rainfall in some part of the Fitzroy Basin which leads to river flows which then replenish the Barrage storage," they said.

"At this current time there is no foreseeable likelihood that B-doubles will need to be deployed in order maintain a supply of water in Rockhampton."

In 2009, The Morning Bulletin reported the barrage stored water for 15 months but with a growing population and the Capricorn Coast pipeline, there would only be enough to last nine months in years to come.

From core samples charting the past 350 years, it was determined that the Fitzroy had stopped flowing in the past, but never for two years or more.

When there were were drought concerns in 2008, the Gladstone Area Water Board (GAWB) received $10 million from the Australian Government to assist with preparatory works on the Gladstone-Fitzroy Pipeline project.