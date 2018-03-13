Rocky Council busy building stronger China trade ties

BEEF WEEK 2018: Michael Guo, Denis Cox and Steven Moon on a recent China trade delegation visit to Rockhampton to discuss tapping into Beef Week.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council continues to lead the way attracting international trading opportunities after another high profile visit.

Australia International Trade Association CEO Michael Guo, who has been fostering trade ties between Australia and China for the past 22 years, was in Rockhampton at the start of March to see first hand some of the opportunities our region had to offer the Chinese market.

Some of the trade programs he's been involved in organising and coordinating include expos and conferences (both in China and Australia), trade missions to China and the Chinese business people investing in Australia and New Zealand program.

"The reason why we went to Rockhampton is we've been connecting with the local regional development group. Your local council is very proactive at attracting business into your region,” Mr Guo said.

While he was in Rockhampton, Mr Guo meet with various industries and representatives to explore the potential to lead a delegation for Beef Australia 2018 as well as seeking to develop and strengthen links in the field of education, trade and investment.

"Beef is one of the key elements in agriculture in our sector, we've been talking to Beef Australia for quite some time,” he said.

"We took this time to meet face to face with these people to have a talk about how to facilitate and collaborate with more cooperation.”

Mr Guo said that he's excited about the opportunities in a number of different sectors created by the new free trade agreements in place between Australia and China.

"[With the agreement in place] there's more and more agricultural product exported to China including beef,” he said.

Besides agriculture, Mr Guo was also full of praise for the education environment around CQ and was looking to entice Chinese students to come to study in our region instead of the capital cities.

He said study tours were a great opportunity for Chinese students to combine learning English with half- day tours of the region utilising local tourism operators.