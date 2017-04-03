Rocky Council calls in scuba diver as big wet nears

Cr. Tony Williams and council workers inspect the valves on a floodway under Lakes Creek Road ahead of the region's cyclone season.

Cr. Tony Williams and council workers inspect the valves on a floodway under Lakes Creek Road ahead of the region's cyclone season. Chris Ison ROK121017cvalves1

IT DOESN'T seem that long since the city was preparing for a flood, but it's time to get ready for storm season.

Up to four tropical cyclones, with one potentially crossing the Queensland coast, have been forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology.

But before summer truly hits, the region will get a taste of the wet season with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting up to 40mm Saturday, up to 20mm Sunday, up to 10mm Monday and up to 35mm Tuesday.

Meanwhile Weatherzone reports the city could get up to 165mm over the same period.

To prepare for this weekend and the whole wet season, Rockhampton Regional Council employees are this week out in force checking flood mitigation measures and storm water systems are ready to roll.

Councillor Tony Williams said flood valves along Lakes Creek Rd were being examined, to make sure rubber seals hadn't deteriorated over the past months.

"Prior to that we hired a scuba diver to come up from Gladstone to go into the river and make sure the (valve) that was in the river was functioning as well," Cr Williams said.

"Unfortunately, it had a leak in it. So it did pay the dividends of having that guy come up and check."

Storm forecast for Central Queensland for Friday afternoon. Storm cast

The backflow prevention valves along the southern side of Lakes Creek Rd create a natural levee bank, a key part of the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation project which protected hundreds of homes from flooding earlier this year.

Although there were no immediate issues identified with the mitigation works, Cr Williams said council had applied for disaster relief funding to move other sewerage valves to the southern side of Lakes Creek Rd.

He said this would allow the road to stay open, where previously it had to close to allow pumps to cross the road and prevent any sewage back up through the drains.

Flood mitigation: Cr Tony Williams speaking about flood mitigation at North Rockhampton.

Council has also applied for funding to complete Stage 2 of the North Rockhampton Flood Mitigation project.

Cr Williams said this would involve raising and reconstructing a section of Water St, as well as relocating the temporary flood barrier to the street to protect an extra 97 properties.

Cr. Tony Williams and council workers inspect the valves on a floodway under Lakes Creek Road ahead of the region's cyclone season. Chris Ison ROK121017cvalves2

Fitzroy River Water has also recently completed the annual inspection of Mount Morgan No. 7 dam.

"We can only do so much though, and that's why it's critical all of our region's residents do their own preparations," he said.

"Clean up your yards, make sure your gutters are clear and take the time to ensure your property is ready.

"The BOM is forecasting potential heavy falls for our region this weekend as well as releasing the forecast of the predicted cyclone season, so now is the time for our residents to start preparing."

GET STORM READY